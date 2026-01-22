Babar Azam BBL

Karachi (PTI): Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s forgettable first-ever stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) has ended with him returning home before Sydney Sixers’ eliminator match against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday.

The Sixers management announced that Babar would return home because of his national team commitments.

In a video posted on social media platforms, Babar thanked Sydney Sixers and his supporters for making his BBL appearance a memorable one.

However, Babar endured a rough time in this edition of the league scoring just 202 runs in 11 matches with just two half-centuries.

His strike-rate was a poor 103 and averaged a mere 22.

His abrupt return from the league coincides with demands by some former Australian players including Mark Waugh that the Sixers should drop him for the eliminator.

But, initially, it was announced by Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board that Babar would play the entire tournament which ends on January 25.

The home series against Australia starts from January 29 and it has raised questions over the timing of his return.

Babar’s appearance in the league also sparked a controversy when his partner Steve Smith refused a single to him while the former was batting on 47 from 58 balls.

Smith later completed a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.

Babar’s and former T20 opening partner, Muhammad Rizwan also had a forgettable Big Bash scoring just 188 in 10 innings at a strike rate of 102 and in one match was recalled from batting by Melbourne Renegades because of his slow pace.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned home midway because of an injury, too had a mediocre BBL season.

All three Pakistan cricketers were appearing in the Big Bash for the first time.