Babar dropped for second and third Test against England; Shaheen, Naseem withdraw

Lahore, Oct 13 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dropped on Sunday, while the pace duo Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah opted to withdraw from the remaining two Tests against England.

This is the first time that Babar has been "rested" from the red-ball side in his 54-Test career.

"Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection,” a Pakistan Cricket Board statement read.

However, it is learnt that Shaheen and Naseem withdrew themselves from the series on Sunday morning, citing niggles.

"Both of them told the selectors they should be withdrawn from the two Tests,” a PCB source told PTI.

"Perhaps these two had come to know they were going to be dropped so decided to withdraw themselves to save themselves from embarrassment,” the source added.

Babar has struggled with poor form since early 2023, particularly in Test matches, where he has yet to score a half-century in his last 18 innings.

Since the start of 2023, he has averaged just under 21 in nine Test matches, while Shaheen has also faced difficulties with form, being rested or dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh last month and for the final Test in Sydney in January.

The source also revealed that captain Shan Masood, head coach Jason Gillespie, and two PCB mentors were against dropping Babar from the Test squad.

However, the new selectors, including Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar, insisted it was time for Babar to be sidelined due to his poor form and lack of confidence.

It is also learnt that the captain and coach were not part of a meeting held by the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with the selectors and five mentors -- Misbah ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Sarfaraz Ahmed -- to discuss the selection of the Test squad on Saturday in Multan.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed has been sidelined as he is yet to recover from a bout of dengue fever while the revamped national selection committee has also released wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed from the Test squad.

The uncapped duo of Haseebullah and Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan in the Test squad have been added in place of the four senior players.

Spinners Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad.

Squad (for 2nd and 3rd Tests): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood. PTI COR APA