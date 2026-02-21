Baboo and Manju walk away with full marathon titles on Day 1 of Indian Open Race Walk event

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's international athlete Ram Baboo and Punjab’s Manju claimed gold medals in the newly-introduced men's and women’s full marathon walk events respectively at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition held on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Baboo clocked three hours, nine minutes and 17 seconds to win the gold medal in the gruelling 42-km full marathon walk event introduced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

On his way to gold in his season's first event, the Asian Games bronze medallist in 35km mixed walk team event, edged past his more fancied rival Sandeep Kumar of Haryana at the course just beside the picturesque Sukhna Lake.

Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Sandeep settled for silver with a time of 3:11:18.00.

Baboo was excited to have started his 2026 season on a bright note, saying he was mentally and physically prepared to win first position here.

“Preparation was good and I’m happy with my performance,” he said.

However, his main goal this season is a podium finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

“In my next race I will try to improve my performance,” Baboo said of his future goal.

Manju emerged on top in a strong field that included experienced race walker and Olympian Priyanka Goswami of Uttar Pradesh.

Manju stayed with the leading group of three athletes, including Priyanka, till the 32km mark of the race. Thereafter she made a decisive move. As the race progressed, she left behind Priyanka who finished second.

“There was no one to challenge me otherwise I could have improved my time,” Manju said in a post-race interaction.

Manju’s winning time of 3:33:24.00 was nearly four minutes faster than Priyanka who finished second with a time of 3:37:25.00.

Manju’s future plans like Baboo is to stay healthy and win a medal at the Asian Games in September.

“Asian Games is the main target this year,” Manju added.

Manju and Baboo had won bronze in the 35km mixed race walk team event at the 2022 Asian Games in China.

Army’s promising race walker Nitin Gupta claimed the gold medal in the men’s 10m race walk. Gupta, representing Uttar Pradesh, clocked a time of 41:44.00.

Reshma Patel of Uttar Pradesh dominated the women’s 10km race walk. Her winning time was 46:19.00.

Results: Men: Full marathon walk (42km): Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 3:09:17.00, Sandeep Kumar (Haryana) 3:11:18.00, Resham Midhun (Telangana) 3:12:11.00.

10km race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 41:44.00, Rishikesh P (Tamil Nadu) 43:.11.00, Bilin George Anto (Kerala).

Women: Full marathon walk (42km): Manju (Punjab) 3:33:24.00, Priyanka Goswami (Uttar Pradesh) 3:37:25.00, Payal (Uttarakhand) 3:39:57.00.

10km race walk: Reshma Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 46:19.00, Mary Margaret K (Delhi) 47:18.00, Akshaya K (Kerala) 51:49.00.