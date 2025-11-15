Back from ban, boxer Parveen Hooda aims at scaling greater heights

Greater Noida, Nov 15 (PTI) When the news first broke that Parveen Hooda would not be competing at the Paris Olympics despite having secured a quota, the Haryana boxer simply couldn't process it.

One moment, she was deep into her preparations for the biggest sporting extravaganza and the next, she was staring at a suspension notice that upended everything she had worked for.

Parveen had been enjoying a good spate of results, including winning the 2022 Asian Championships and a bronze in the World Championships the same year, when she was handed a 22-month ban (later backdated 14 months) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period in May last year.

The suspension not only cost India the 57kg Olympic quota she had earned but also stripped her of the Asian Games bronze medal.

"When the news broke that I'm not going for the Olympics and I just couldn't understand what was happening, I had no idea what to do, how to handle myself," Parveen told PTI.

Shattered and overwhelmed, she stepped away from the ring for a month as she gathered herself to confront the reality of what had been taken from her.

"I took a break of a month apne aap ko sambhalne ke liye (to take care of myself) and work on things mentally because it was very difficult for me to accept what had happened. I had prepared so hard for the Olympics and then suddenly it was snatched away from me," she said.

"But the psychologist in my camp, Priyavrindha ma'am, she worked with me all year long, she took my sessions free of cost. She supported me mentally. My employers ITBP called them and the coach there, Jogindra Saun, trained me." Just as she began rebuilding, another setback arrived. The 2022 Asian champion suffered a shoulder injury that pushed her further away from the ring and made the road back even steeper.

"While I was training I sustained a shoulder injury and then I was in rehab for four-five months so I was completely away from boxing for quite some time and making a comeback became difficult." "I had to get myself into form quickly and I wasn't even that fit. But I was consistent in training." That hardened her resolve as she plotted her comeback.

"I have done it once before so I know the way, know what to do. I will achieve more than last time," she said confidently.

And slowly but steadily, she found her rhythm again. Parveen won gold at the All India Police Championships in September and followed it up with a title at the BFI Cup in October, which opened the path for her to return to the national camp.

The minor but costly mistake of not updating her whereabouts list changed the course of her career, but Parveen says the ordeal also held a quiet lesson.

"It was a bad time, yes, but some good things also happened. I have become stronger mentally, I am able to handle all situations. And now I have started taking responsibility, earlier I used to depend on others but now I do it myself." As she prepares to compete internationally after nearly two years at the World Boxing Cup Finals, she admits the nerves are real.

"I am nervous but also excited because I was able to get back into the team. I'm happy for the opportunity to compete in this event. It will tell me where I stand and what are the areas I need to work on." PTI APA ATK