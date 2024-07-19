Back from the brink: India hockey player Sukhjeet Singh eyes dream Olympic debut

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Six years ago, a back injury had left his right leg temporarily paralysed but Sukhjeet Singh overcame the "toughest" phase of his life to earn a spot in the Olympic-bound Indian men's hockey squad and is determined to prove his worth in the Games beginning July 26.

The 28-year-old forward will be competing in his maiden Olympics.

"Playing in the Olympics has always been a dream for me and my family. It's the pinnacle of any athlete's career, and I am honoured to have this opportunity," Sukhjeet, who made his India debut in 2022, said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

"I believe my hard work and dedication have paid off. Now, I am determined to fulfil my role in the team with excellence and repay the trust of my coach and teammates by giving my all in Paris." The Jalandhar-born Sukhjeet began playing hockey at the age of six, inspired by his father Ajit Singh, a former hockey player for Punjab Police. Despite the early start, his path to the senior Indian team was not an easy one.

In 2018, Sukhjeet was included in core probables camp for the senior team, but a freak back injury resulted in temporary paralysis of his right leg, putting his dream on hold.

"That period was one of the toughest times of my life. Being bedridden for almost five months was physically and mentally draining. I couldn't walk, let alone play hockey, and even the simplest tasks like eating by myself became impossible.

"Each day felt like my dream of playing hockey was slipping further away, and it was incredibly disheartening," he recalled.

Sukhjeet said his family, especially father's, unwavering support and belief in his potential kept him going at a time when he "felt like giving up." "...his refusal to let me lose hope was crucial in helping me get back on my feet. His determination to see me back on the field was infectious, and it gave me the strength to push through the pain and challenges," he said.

After recovering from the injury, Sukhjeet finally donned the coveted blue jersey against Spain during the 2021-22 FIH Pro League season, marking his debut with a goal.

Over the past two years, Sukhjeet has showcased his remarkable talent and consistency, scoring 20 goals in 70 matches that he played for the country.

He played a key role in the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, striking three goals in six games. He was also a part of the gold-medal winning teams at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai and the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Recently, Sukhjeet contributed significantly in the FIH Hockey Pro League, netting five goals.

"The last two years have been incredibly rewarding for me. Every match has been a learning experience, pushing me to improve and contribute more to the team’s success," he said.

"My focus is now entirely on the Paris Olympics, and I am determined to give my best performance to help our team achieve the highest honours." PTI ATK PM ATK PM PM