Back-to-back matches tough on body, but important win ahead of Test: Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Sunday admitted that playing back-to-back matches was tough, but termed the consolation win over England in the third and final T20I on Sunday as a good stepping stone ahead of the one-off Test.

Riding on Mandhana’s run-a-ball 48, India beat England by five wickets and they will now lock horns in the one-off Test from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium here.

"The first two matches didn't go the way we wanted. We knew that this win would be important going into the Test despite losing the series. Yes, back-to-back games are a little tough on the body," said Mandhana in the post-match presentation.

Mandhana admitted that she did not play as well as she wanted but was satisfied to see the team crossing the line.

"Didn't bat the way I wanted at the start but got going towards the end. I am really happy to contribute to the win. Amanjot (Kaur) played really well and got us over the line," she added.

"It was the same wicket as the last game, and the target was not very difficult. But we had to apply ourselves." Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the team has shown some improvement despite the series loss.

"We have improved as a team, we always needed game time and our team showed today that we'll keep improving with every game. It was important to hang in there and do what was required for the team. Some balls were turning and some were going straight off the spinners so there’s always a doubt in your mind as a batter," said Harmanpreet.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', took three wickets to hasten England's fall, and she was thrilled to chip in towards the team’s win.

"I am very happy. This is the first time I am getting a 3-fer. My family and coach were watching. The experience I got in the WPL and India-A helped.

"It was a huge experience for me to be bowling in tandem with Deepti (Sharma). She’s been backing me, and she’s been having chats with me both on the field and off it," said Shreyanka.

England skipper Heather Knight was delighted at the series win, and rated it as a learning experience for the younger players in her side.

"Hopefully, a good experience for some of our youngsters on how to keep their composure under pressure. Shreyanka bowled really well. We didn’t quite apply ourselves. Think we also didn’t bat as well as we liked," said Knight.

Player of the series Nat Sciver-Brunt was happy to adapt to a different condition in Mumbai.

"The Indians bowled very well and made it difficult. The tempo and committing to my shots, they’re things I’ve been working on. There’s always going to be a different situation, adaptability is important," said Brunt. PTI UNG KHS KHS