Back-to-back wins for Bhullar on IGPL circuit

Greater Noida, Sep 19 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar shot 6-under 64, the best card so far in two IGPL tournaments, and became the first back-to-back winner on the circuit here on Friday.

Bhullar shot 72-68-64 for 8-under total at the Jaypee course, which played to a par of 72 on the first day and then 70 on the final two days.

Bhullar was thrilled to have gotten the IGPL to a flying start with two wins in many starts. For the second straight week, Bhullar took home a cheque of Rs. 22.50 lakh.

Pukhraj Singh Gills (6-under) was second and Kartik Singh (4-under), who had a double bogey finish, was third.

Playing his first IGPL event, Karandeep Kochhar (3-under) and Syed Saqib Ahmed (3-under) were tied for the fourth place and Kartik Sharma (2-under) and Aman Raj (2-under), showing signs that he is on his way back from injuries, were tied for the sixth place.

Another young pro, Raghav Chugh (1-under) and Sachin Baisoya (1-under) were tied-eighth and the experienced Shiv Kapur, who said he was thrilled to play the IGPL, squeezed into the tenth place at even par.

Amandeep Drall (1-over) was the top woman player in tied-11th place, while the top amateur was 16-year-old Arshvant Srivastava, who shot 1-over on the first day, closed the week with a par final round. In between he went 6-over for the second round for a total of seven over. PTI BS AH AH