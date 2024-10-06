Badal Doshi dominates Indore leg of Indian National Rally Sprint Championship

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) Mumbai's Badal Doshi shone in the fourth round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two-wheelers, clinching victories in both the premier open and privateer classes here.

In the Open up to 550cc class, Doshi clocked an impressive 4:35.600 to claim victory, followed by Amarendra Sathe in second place with a time of 4:55.800, and Abhishek Pardeshi (4:59.600).

Doshi also excelled in the privateer up to 550cc class, finishing first with a time of 4:37.600 to make it a double.

The scooter (up to 210cc) category saw Syed Asif Ali emerge victorious, completing the course in 5:02.900.

Muzaffir Ali (5:11.900) and Shamim Khan (5:13.800) took the second and third places respectively.

In the veterans above 50Y class, Amarendra Sathe took the top honors with a time of 4:54.600, followed by MD Saeed (5:11.100) in second and Mohan Sethiya (5:47.000) in third.

The event also featured the support sprint rally for local participants.

In the 131cc up to 165cc class, Mohd Yasir Ishaq clinched first place with a time of 4:40.500, ahead of Ali Subur (4:52.000) and Arhman Mohd Khan (4:54.500).

Sheikh Altamas dominated the 166cc up to 260cc class, posting a time of 5:12.900, while Naved Khan (5:16.900) and Amir Ahmd Khan (5:19.000) rounded out the podium.

In the ladies up to 260cc category, Anamta Khan secured first place with a time of 9:02.300, followed by Pooja Singh in second at 9:55.800.

Meanwhile, in the scooter up to 210cc class, Syed Abu Bakkar won with a time of 5:47.100, with Ali Subur (5:58.000) and Subhan Khan (6:30.000) completing the podium.

The next round will be in Guwahati November 24 before concluding with the finals in Pune or Bangalore on December 14-15. PTI TAP ATK