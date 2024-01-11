Badami and Wadhawan qualify for main draw

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Hasan Badami and Samay Wadhawan won their respective matches by an identical 4-2 margin in a qualifying draw second round match of the All India Snooker Open here on Thursday.

Badami started in rousing fashion piecing together a perfect break of 92 in the opening frame against Briju Kanani, who fought well, but was unable to match the superior play of his opponent.

The lanky Badami went on to wrap up the contest registering a 92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61 and 68-6 victory.

Meanwhile, Wadhawan was his cool composed self and warded off a spirited challenge from Rohan Sakalkar and snatched a well-deserved 73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68 and 64-26 victory to join Badami in the main draw.

Results – Round 2: Shrinu K. bt Dhawal Karia 4-3 (55-47, 45-65, 29-59, 33-55, 76-31, 58(56)-3, 71-7); Hasan Badami bt Briju Kanani 4-2 (92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61, 68-6); Samay Wadhawan bt Rohan Sakalkar 4-2 (73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68, 64-26); Rovin D'Souza bt Shwetab Dixit 4-0 (66-40, 63-12, 77-20, 77-35); Aashit Pandya bt Samarth Vernekar 4-1 (55-2, 1-72(59), 68-37, 75-16, 57-11); Manav Panchal bt Nikhil Bhansali 4-1 (48-14, 55-22, 51-70, 66-55, 76-73); Nitish Tyagi bt Saifuddin Khan 4-2 (54-30, 44-64, 54-14, 31-58, 63-30, 64-17); Hritik Jain bt Deven Patel 4-2 (38-63, 89-33, 84-24, 40-60, 57-28, 59-28); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Md. Shoaib Khan 4-1 (61-58, 38-70(56), 89-17, 73-2, 56-25). PTI BS ATK ATK