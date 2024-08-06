Badami reaches main draw of Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Hasan Badami recovered from initial setback to defeat Prayanshu Palan and qualify for the main round of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Tuesday.

Badami used his vast experience to defeat Palan 18-55, 50-17, 69-19, 66-0, and 63-27 to book his place in the main draw.

In a second round match, Pune’s Sonu Matang registered a win against Mumbai’s experienced cueist Rovin D'Souza with a margin of 4-2 (17-76, 63-77, 68-19, 78-26, 62-26, and 61-55) to advance to the final qualifying round.

Railways’ Aditya Agrawal defeated Mumbai’s Neil Gudiwalla 4-1 (46-53, 57-34, 65-14, 64-44, and 65-9) to progress into the third round.

Results: Senior snooker - Round 3: Hasan Badami (MAH) bt Prayanshu Palan (MAH) 4-1 (18-55, 50-17, 69-19, 66-0, 63-27).

Round 2: Shubhojit Roy (MAH) bt Ghazi Jalal 4-2 (54-18, 59-52, 34-50, 28-60, 53-33, 46-38); Aashit Pandya (MAH) bt Shubha Vani (MAH) 4-2 (86-83, 80(55)-0, 65(40)-9, 25-72, 41-54, 47-19); Sonu Matang (PUNE) bt Rovin D'Souza (MUM) 4-2 (17-76, 63-77, 68-19, 78-26, 62-26, 61-55); Aditya Agrawal (RSPB) bt Neil Gudiwalla (Mum) 4-1 (46-53, 57-34, 65-14, 64-44, 65-9). PTI DDV PDS