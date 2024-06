Badminton Asia Jr C'ships: India beat Philippines 3-2 to enter quarterfinals

Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Jun 29 (PTI) India booked quarterfinals berth at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 victory over Philippines in their second Group C clash here on Saturday.

India will now face the hosts Indonesia to decide the group winner on Sunday.

The Indian team, which had blanked Vietnam 5-0 in their tournament opener, made a couple of changes to their line-up with Rounak Chauhan replacing Pranay Shettigar in boys' singles and K Vennala combining with Shravani Walekar in girls' doubles.

The senior national women's singles finalist Tanvi Sharma started India's march with a 21-9, 21-17 win against Funtespina Christel Rei, but Chauhan could not maintain the momentum after winning the opening game against Jamal Rahmat Pandi and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Vennala and Shravani then put India ahead once again as they defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21–11 in 39 minutes.

The boys' doubles combination of Arsh Mohammad and Sankar Sarawat then put the result beyond doubt with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Christian Dorega and John Lanza.

The mixed doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and K Vennala lost the final rubber.

Indonesia are also through to the quarterfinal having beaten Philippines 5-0 and Vietnam 4-1 in their two group matches.

Results: India bt Philippines 3-2 (Tanvi Sharma bt Funtespina Christel Rei 21-9, 21-17; Rounak Chauhan lost to Jamal Rahmat Pandi 21-15, 18-21, 12-21; K Vennala/Sharvani Walekar bt Hernandes Andrea/Precious Libaton 23-21, 21-11; Arsh Mohammad/Sankar Sarawat bt Christian Dorega/John Lanuza 21-16, 21-14; Bharav Ram Arigela/K Vennala lost to Jamal Pandi/Mary Untal 8-21, 15-21). PTI KHS KHS DDV