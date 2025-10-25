Badminton Asia Junior: Diksha, Lakshya set up U-17 summit clash; Shaina in U-15 final

Chengdu, Oct 25 (PTI) Talented shuttlers Diksha Sudhakar and Lakshya Rajesh set up a summit clash to assure India of a gold medal in the girls u-17 category of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships here on Saturday.

With top seed Shaina Manimuthu also reaching the girls U-15 final, India will have a chance to bring home two gold medals. The Indian contingent was already assured of five medals ahead of Saturday's semifinal matches.

In the girls U-17 last four round, Diksha defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yun Chiao Su 21-8, 21-17 in 27 minutes before Lakshya joined her in the finals with a 21-15, 21-19 win over Japan's Ria Haga.

While the two girls eased through their semifinals, Shaina was made to work hard for almost an hour by China's Yun Jie Yi before prevailing 21-12, 16-21, 21-16.

She will now face Japan’s Chiharu Tomita in the girls u-15 final.

However, India's hopes of a final spot in U-17 mixed doubles and U-17 boys doubles category were dashed.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh went down 17-21, 21-18, 21-16 against I An Chang and Yo Han Wang of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Jagsher Singh Khangurra lost his boys singles semifinal against China’s Hong Tian Yue 21-11, 21-16. PTI ATK APA APA