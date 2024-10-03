Badminton player Pradeep Gandhe to get 'Shivchhatrapati' sports award for lifetime achievement

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the 'Shivchhatrapati' state sports award for lifetime achievement for 2022-23 will be conferred on ace badminton player Pradeep Gandhe.

The state government also announced that 29 sportspersons will be awarded for excelling in athletics, badminton, carrom, chess, shooting, malkhamb, bodybuilding, boxing , acrobatics, fencing, cycling, billiards and snooker, hockey, kabaddi, judo, kho-kho, weightlifting, wrestling, skating and 'aatyapaatya' (played between two teams of nine players).

It said eight 'divyang' players (persons with disabilities) have also been selected for the prestigious awards. PTI MR BNM