Badminton player Swetaparna Panda selected for 'Ekalabya Puraskar' for 2025

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Badminton player Swetaparna Panda has been selected for the 'Ekalabya Puraskar' for 2025, while weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan will be honoured with citations for their outstanding performances.

This was announced by Baijayant Panda, chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT (Indian Metal & Public Charitable Trust), after a meeting of the selection committee here on Saturday. The decision was reached unanimously by the committee, he said.

As part of the award, Swetaparna Panda will get a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, along with a trophy at the Ekalabya Puraskar award ceremony to be held at a later date.

In addition, weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan will be honoured with citations for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages. Each of the citation winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, along with citations at the award ceremony, a statement said.

Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT, in 1993 and managed by IMFA, the leading Ferro Alloys producer in the country, has come a long way to be recognised as the most prestigious sports award of Odisha, drawing parallels with many national awards.

The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years.

"IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and inspire excellence in sports, besides contributing to the general welfare of society at large. Ekalabya Puraskar is instituted to encourage young sportspersons of the state to perform at the national and international arenas," Panda, who is also a senior BJP leader and MP, said.