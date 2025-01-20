Badminton: Singapore set to appoint former India player Anup Sridhar as coach

Singapore, Jan 20 (PTI) The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) is set to hire former India international Anup Sridhar as its new singles coach, as per media reports here on Monday.

Advertisment

"The move is subject to the successful application of an employment pass," the Channel News Asia reported quoting SBA.

Sridhar, who has coached top singles players such as Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, will work under the "guidance" of South Korean coach Kim Ji-hyun, the Channel report stated.

Kim will continue to be the singles head coach for both men's and women's teams, with Sridhar offering "additional support", said SBA's vice-president of business development and communications David Tan.

Advertisment

"Our national team is made up of players at different development stages and world-ranking levels, and therefore have different coaching, training and competition needs. We are looking to address this by bringing in more coaches with different abilities," he explained.

"With this in mind, SBA had advertised for the position of an additional singles coach whose credentials include a minimum of five years' experience within a national badminton team structure with a primary focus on singles." "Sridhar has also impressed us with his in-depth comprehensive analysis of the strengths and shortcomings of many top players on the tour at the moment. And this knowledge will be most useful to our national team," he said.

A former singles player, Sridhar captained India's Thomas Cup team in 2006 and 2008. He represented his country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and was the country's top-ranked men’s singles player between 2005 and 2008. PTI GS KHS KHS