Badoni, Arya in record books as South Delhi crush North Delhi by 112 runs in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya entered record books and so did their side South Delhi Superstarz, who pummelled North Delhi Strikers by 112 runs in their Delhi Premier League contest here on Saturday.

After putting on the second highest ever total in T20s of 308/5, South Delhi restricted North Delhi Strikers to 196/8 in 20 overs to also confirm a spot in the semifinals.

Badoni created record for hitting most sixes in a T20 innings, hitting 19 sixes and eight fours to make 165 off 55 balls.

Arya, who struck 10 sixes and as many fours to make 120 off 50 balls, hit six sixes in an over — the 12th off the innings off Manan Bhardwaj.

Badoni and Arya added 286 runs for the second wicket, which is now a record for the highest partnership in T20 cricket for any wicket.

In reply, North Delhi Strikers Pranshu Vijayran fought a lone battle to score 62 from 32 balls, including eight fours and four sixes but his side was set an improbable target to achieve.

Raghav Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz as he picked 3/34 from his three overs.

Brief scores: South Delhi Superstarz 308/5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 120, Ayush Badoni 165; Siddhartha Solanki 3/52) beat North Delhi Strikers 196/8 in 20 overs (Pranshu Vijayran 62; Raghav Singh 3/34) by 112 runs. PTI DDV ATK