Badoni, Arya to join India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-ups, to miss Ranji tie

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Delhi captain Ayush Badoni and batter Priyansh Arya will miss the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai starting here on Thursday as they have been called-up to the India A side for T20 World Cup warm-up matches.

Ayush Doseja will thus lead Delhi in the contest to be played here at the MCA-BKC Ground.

India A will play against the USA at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on February 2 before heading to Bengaluru where they will take on Namibia at the Centre of Excellence.

Badoni had earlier this month received his maiden call-up to the Indian team during their three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Squad: Ayush Doseja (c), Sanat Sangwam, Vaibhav Kandpal, Sumit Mathur, Pranav Rajvanshi, Siddhant Sharma, Dhruv Kaushik, Rahul Dagar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Divij Mehra, Aryan Rana, Money Grewal, Rohan Rana, Rahul Chaudhary.