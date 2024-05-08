Badoni fifty, defiant Pooran drive LSG to 165/4 against SRH

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried Lucknow Super Giants to 165 for four against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow pitch in their IPL match at Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) pushed them forward after they elected to bat first.

Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the fifth wicket for SRH.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12).

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: (KL Rahul 29, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out, Ayush Badoni 55 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12). PTI UNG AH AH