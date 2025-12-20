BAI conducts coaches development programme for para badminton

Raipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India has conducted its first-ever coaches development programme for para badminton (grassroots) here from December 16 to 20, marking a significant step in strengthening the coaching framework supporting the sport's growth in the country.

The five-day programme has brought together coaches from across India for specialised training aimed at building long-term capacity in para-badminton.

The course is being hosted under the guidance of Dronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna, the national head coach of the Indian para-badminton team, and features a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom sessions with on-court practical modules.

Participants are being trained in disability awareness, para-sport governance, classification systems, assistive equipment, coaching methodology, medical support requirements and event organisation, offering a holistic understanding of the discipline.

Para-badminton in India is currently witnessing a phase of sustained growth.

Indian shuttlers won 18 medals at the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships. That momentum carried into the Paris Paralympics 2024, where India secured five medals. PTI TAP