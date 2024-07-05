BAI conducts coaches development programme to bring uniformity to coaching practices

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Badminton Association of India (BAI) has successfully conducted a coaches development programme to bring uniformity to coaching practices and create a robust pipeline of potential badminton stars.

The 11-day programme conducted in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) started on June 25 and concluded on Friday, incidentally also the World Badminton Day.

It was held simultaneously at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE), Guwahati in Assam and Raipur in Chhattisgarh and saw a total of 53 participants from 22 states of the country being trained in grassroots coaching methodologies.

"Grassroots coaches play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage. This program equips them with the tools to identify potential stars and lay the foundation for their development," BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

"We conducted a similar program earlier in the month of March simultaneously at four cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Guwahati which was attended by around 100 participants including few former players." Executive Director of REC Foundation, Taruna Gupta, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.