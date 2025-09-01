BAI promises grand show when India hosts badminton World Championships next year

Paris, Sep 1 (PTI) India will carry forward the standards of "excellence and grandeur" that Paris has showcased when the country hosts the badminton World Chamionships next year in Delhi, BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said on Monday during the closing ceremony of prestigious event here.

India will host the 30th edition of the tournament in Delhi next year in August --only the second instance of the prestigious competition held in the country since 2009 when it was held in Hyderabad.

"We assure that India will give nothing less than 100 per cent to uphold and carry forward the same standards of excellence and grandeur that Paris has showcased. We look forward to welcoming the badminton family to Delhi," Mishra was quoted as saying in a BAI release.

"The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Championships in Paris, where a handover took place between BWF President Ms. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Mr. Frank Laurent, President of the Federation Francaise de Badminton, and Mr. Sanjay Mishra, Honorary General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India,” it said. The Delhi edition will also mark tournament's return to Asia after four years, with Nanjing in China hosting the 2018 edition.

One of the most consistent nations in the tournament, India has recorded 15 podium finishes since 1983 and has won one medal at least since the 2011 edition.

"For India, hosting the Championships again highlights its standing as both a powerhouse on court and a major destination on the global badminton map," BAI added.