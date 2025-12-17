Bainsla leads by five shots in US Kids Golf Indian C''ship

Manesar, Dec 17 (PTI) Prince Bainsla produced the best card of the opening day, firing a solid six-under 66 in the boys’ 15–18 section to grab a five-shot lead at the three-day US Kids Golf Indian Championship at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Bainsla, who turns 16 later this month, led another strong contender Arshvant Srivastava (71), who endured a frustrating day as his birdie putts refused to drop.

Shashank Sachin Gadre carded even par in the highly competitive category.

Another standout performer on the first day was Ridhima Singh, who carded 68, in Girls 13-14. She led by six shots over Shambhavi Chaturvedi and Shiksha Jain, who carded 74 each.

Nihal Cheema produced an even par 36 in his 9-hole round for Boys 8 to lead arch-rival Zowra Sikand (41 by five shots.

Promising Arihaan Beri (72) opened a 6-shot lead over Devvrat Singh (78) in Boys 13-14, while Drona Singh Dhull (73) led Aayan Chhita of South Africa by three shots in Boys 11.

Malaysian youngster Raja Muhammad also shot 73 to lead Indians Adit Veeramachaneni and Hridaan Saraogi by two shots in Boys 12 segment.

Naasyha S Sinha, who finished bogey-bogey, still lead the Girls 8 section with a 9-hole score of 37 and Taashi Jain was second at 42.

Another talented young star, Gairat Kaur Kahlon shared the lead in Girls 9-10 with Aadya Kaushal, as both shot 3-over 75 each.

The players stand to earn Priority Points to qualify for the US Kids European and World Championships in 2026. They are also playing for World Amateur Golf Ranking points, which determines their qualification for numerous international events.

There are two more round left in the fifth edition of the US Kids Golf Indian Championship.