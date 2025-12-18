Bainsla stays ahead in US Kids Golf Indian Championship

Manesar, Dec 18 (PTI) Prince Bainsla weathered a birdie drought with a string of steady pars to retain the lead in the Boys 15–18 category after two rounds of the fifth edition of the US Kids Golf Indian Championship here on Thursday.

Bainsla carded one birdie against a double bogey to return a 73.

On a day of tough scoring at the Classic Golf and Country Club, Shashank Sachin Gadre of Uganda showed consistency with his second straight par round of 72 which had three birdies against one bogey and one double bogey.

Lurking behind the top was past champion, Arshvant Srivastava, whose second round 75 had four birdies against three bogeys and a late triple bogey on the Par-3 17th.

Nihal Cheema was impressive with 2-under 34 in Boys 8, where he was 12 shots clear of arch-rival Zowra Sikand. Cheema, a past medallist, had three birdies against just one bogey in his 9-hole round of 34.

Taanush Kumar was the new leader in Boys 9 where his 2-under 70 with six birdies against four bogeys, carried him to the top as Aryaan Mittal was second tied with first round leader Samar Singh.

Another fine performer was Drona Singh Dhull in Boys 11 with a 2-under 70 card that had six birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey and he was a runaway leader over Aayan Chhita and Che Faidh of Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Raja Muhammad Syakir added a second straight 73 to stay clear in Boys 12, while Arihaan Beri was ahead of Devvrat Singh in Boys 13-14.

In the Girls section, Naaysha S Singh maintained her pole position after a second round of 3-over 39 in her 9-hole round in Girls 8 section, while Gairat Kaur Kahlon added 74 to her first round 75 and went four shots ahead of Aadya Kaushal (75-78) in Girls 9-10.

Aanya Dandriyal (77) took over the lead in Girls 11-12 as Malaysia’s Choi Quinn was second with cards of 81-79.

Also moving into lead was Shambhavi Chaturvedi in Girls 13-14 ahead of first round leader, Ridhima Singh, who had a rough day with 82 after a first round 68.

In Girls 15-18, Preitisha Kaur Gill (76-73) was in lead ahead with Myra Kumar (78-77) trailing in second place. PTI Cor ATK