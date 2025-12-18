Bairstow, Rashid Khan help MI Emirates stun Dubai Capitals in ILT20

Dubai, Dec 18 (PTI) Veteran England batter Jonny Bairstow’s 67 played a vital role as MI Emirates stunned the Dubai Capitals by seven runs in an ILT20 match here.

MI Emirates defended a paltry 137 for eight and the result took them to six points and to third place in the points table.

MI Emirates kept wickets intact in the power play, as Muhammad Waseem (17 off 19 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (67 off 40b) got 40 runs in the opening six overs.

After David Willey scalped Waseem in the seventh over, Bairstow and Nicholas Pooran (8 off 16) combined for a 48-run partnership.

Bairstow provided the impetus, smashing Mohammad Nabi for a four and two consecutive sixes en route a 30-ball half-century, studded with eight fours and three sixes Capitals’ Jawadullah was instrumental in shifting the momentum, accounting for Pooran and Bairstow in his first two overs, giving away only seven runs and leaving the MI Emirates at 99/3.

Kieron Pollard (6 off 8) and Kamindu Mendis (10 off 7) fell in quick succession to Haider Ali and Waqar Salamkheil, before Mustafizur Rahman ripped through the middle and lower order, dismissing Tom Banton (5 off 11), Rashid Khan (1 off 3) and AM Ghazanfar (0).

Romario Shepherd (18 off 10) remained unbeaten with a six and a four as the MI Emirates posted 137/8.

Muhammad Rohid made an early dent on the Capitals with the wicket of Leus De Plooy (4 of 11).

But Shayan Jahangir (34 off 27) and Jordan Cox (46 off 41) batted with intent.

Jahangir thumped three sixes while Cox also worked three boundaries to post 51 runs inside the power play.

The pair put the Capitals in control, but a scoring lull following the powerplay forced the wicket of Jahangir, outfoxed by Rashid Khan.

Powell (11 off 10) joined Cox as the run-rate declined.

The pair had put on a near run-a-ball 25-run stand until Rashid had Powell stumped in the 13th over.

Though the well-settled Cox was still in the middle, the Capitals needed as many as 30 runs off the final three overs.

In the penultimate over, Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Cox and Mohammad Nabi (12 off 13) in the span of three balls to deliver a fatal blow to the Capitals’ run chase.

Brief scores: MI Emirates 137/8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 67, Romario Shepherd 18 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 3/34, Jawadullah 2/7) beat Dubai Capitals: 130 all out in 20 overs (Jordan Cox 46, Shayan Jahangir 34; Rashid Khan 2/14, Romario Shepherd 2/25, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/27). PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM