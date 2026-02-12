Baisoya cards six-under 64 to lead after Round 3

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Honey Baisoya carded the day's best score of six-under 64 to open up a commanding five-shot lead at the end of round three of the DP World Players Championship being played at the Qutab Golf Course here on Thursday.

Baisoya (63-65-64), who was overnight second and one shot off the lead, put together seven birdies and a bogey to take his 54-hole total to 18-under 192.

The 29-year-old Baisoya is a seven-time winner on the DP World PGTI but is looking to end a five-year title drought.

Jamal Hossain (65-54-68) gained one spot after scoring a 68 on day three, moving into second position at 13-under 197.

First-round leader Kshitij Naveed Kaul (65), second-round leader Jhared Hack (71), Tapendra Ghai (66) and Veer Ahlawat (66) were all bunched in tied third place at 12-under 198.

Baisoya rolled in three birdies from a range of 10-15 feet on the first six holes. He also recovered well after finding the hazard on the fifth where a bogey limited the damage for him.

Baisoya, who finished runner-up at the DP World PGTI event staged here last year, then added four more birdies on the back-nine including three on the last four holes where he played some outstanding chip shots to leave himself a couple of tap-ins.

"My putting has stood out this week and today I had 12 single putts which set up the day for me. I was also regularly hitting the centre of the fairway with my tee shots and played some quality chip shots as well.

"I did well to put behind the disappointment of the bogey on the fifth and come back with a birdie on the very next hole," said Baisoya.

Second-placed Jamal Hossain mixed four birdies with two bogeys. Kshitij Naveed Kaul holed his second shot from the fairway to pick up an eagle-two on the Par-4 18th that helped him close the day with a 65 and put him in joint third place.