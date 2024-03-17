Baisoya finishes tied 12th in Delhi Challenge

Gurugram, Mar 17 (PTI) Honey Baisoya was the top Indian golfer on tied-12th place with a final round of 67 after earlier cards of 71, 68, 68 for a total of 14-under at the Delhi Challenge here on Sunday.

In a week that saw him getting married, Baisoya took time off to play this tournament even as the functions went on at his house.

Englishman John Parry secured a dramatic return to the winner’s circle here, firing a sensational seven under par round of 65 on the final day to triumph at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The 37-year-old last tasted victory when he triumphed at the Vivendi Cup 2010 on the DP World Tour and was delighted to top the leaderboard again after 14 years.

Parry, who became a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour, carded rounds of 66-69-68-65 on his way to a 20 under par total to win by one stroke ahead of countrymen Jack Senior and Chris Paisley and AE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood.

The next best Indians after Baisoya were – Rahil Gangjee (67), Yashas Chandra (70), Udayan Mane (68) and Akshay Sharma (71) at 12-under each – and they were tied at 22nd place. PTI Corr UNG