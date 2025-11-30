Baisoya fires 10-under to finish 3rd, Thailand's Poosit wins Bharath Classic

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Sachin Baisoya blazed his way to a sizzling 10-under 62 in the final round to sign off as the best Indian at tied third at the inaugural USD 500,000 Bharath Classic Gujarat here Sunday.

Baisoya is one of the four Indians who finished in the Top-10 in the Asian Tour event which is co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL).

Thailand's Poosit Supupramai emerged winner by one shot from hard-charging Korean Wooyoung Cho at the Kensville Golf Resort.

Poosit (69) birdied the 18th and final hole on the day to hold off Wooyoung Cho (65).

Poosit's closing 69 gave him his maiden Asian Tour win with a tournament total of 18-under par 270 while Cho (65) finished a shot behind on 17 under 271. The win also secured the Asian Tour card for Poosit.

Baisoya's final round included two amazing birdie runs -- one with six in a row and another with four in a row.

Baisoya, an IGPL Tour regular but still looking for his maiden win on the Tour, was tied on 15-under along with overnight leader Jazz Janewattananond, Panuphol Pittayarat and Ekpharit Wu of Thailand.

Though a home win eluded the Indians, it was a great week for them as four of them finished in the Top-10 and a total of eight ended in Top-20.

Yuvraj Sandhu (67), a multiple winner at home, did his Asian Tour chances a lot of good with a sole seventh place finish. He was 14-under 274.

Ahmedabad amateur Ishaan Chawhan, who had a brilliant week, could not get going the way he did on the first three days and shot 71, but he was under par all four days.

At 13-under, he was Tied-eighth with IGPL Order of Merit Leader, Aman Raj (68) and two Thais, Settee Prakongvech (68) and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (65).

Pukhraj Singh Gill (69) was Tied-12th at 12-under, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) and Khalin Joshi (66) were tied-17th at 11-under. Saptak Talwar (66) was Tied-19.