Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: 171 elite cyclists from 35 countries to compete

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) The inaugural Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, a UCI 2.2 Continental multi-stage cycling race for men, will see an unprecedented field of 171 elite cyclists, representing 29 teams from 35 countries across five continents.

Organised by the Pune District Administration with support from Government of Maharashtra, the five-day 437km race with one Prologue and four-stage, will wind through Pune's diverse landscapes, from heritage sites to challenging Deccan plateau ghats.

The race -- India’s first UCI 2.2 event scheduled for 19-23 January 2026 -- has received confirmation from top-tier professional teams across five continents, according to a release.

Elite squads from 29 countries, including major cycling powerhouse such as France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, China and Thailand will descend upon Pune to compete in this landmark event. Asia will see largest contingent of 78 riders followed by 69 from Europe, 12 from Oceania, six from US, six from Africa.

While traditional UCI 2.2 races typically feature smaller pelotons up to maximum 125 cyclists, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour will shatter expectations by hosting 171 participants, setting a new benchmark for the UCI 2.2 category.

The field will include 29 competitive teams, including an Indian team of six riders, selected recently at the National Championship in Odisha. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM