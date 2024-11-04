Balaji-Andreozzi pair makes opening-round exit from Moselle Open

Metz (France), Nov 4 (PTI) Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi made an early exit from the Moselle Open after losing their men's doubles first-round match here.

The Indo-Argentine duo squandered a one-set lead, ultimately losing 7-6, 2-6, 7-10 to the Dutch team of Matwe Middlekoop and Jean-Julien Rojer on Sunday.

Balaji and Andreozzi relied on their strong first serve to secure the opening set in a tie-break.

However, Middlekoop and Rojer dominated the second set, winning it 6-2.

In the deciding set, Middlekoop and Rojer came from behind to claim victory, winning the tie-breaker 10-7 with an impressive return game.

Sumit Nagal had also made a first-round exit after losing to France's Corentin Moutet from the singles competition earlier on Sunday.