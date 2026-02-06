Balaji is playing sharp, so he was better option for doubles: Skipper Rajpal

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal on Friday said recent match exposure and form influenced the team management's decision to select N Sriram Balaji in place of originally-picked Ritvik Bollipalli for the doubles match in the tie against the Netherlands.

Explaining the doubles combination after the draw, Rajpal said the team had ample time to assess players during extended practice sessions. Balaji and Bollialli had played against Switzerland in the previous away tie that Yuki Bhambri had missed.

"We got here early and played a lot of sets. Balaji has been playing back-to-back tournaments and just came off a very good result in Bahrain," Rajpal said.

"Ritvik is playing well, but he hasn't competed actively for the last one-and-a-half to two months. It was a difficult call, but we felt it would be better not to put him straight into a high-pressure Davis Cup match and give him more time to ease back in." India's top singles player Sumit Nagal said acclimatising to Bengaluru's altitude typically takes a few days, even though the city is not at extreme elevation (900m).

"If I'm playing at altitude, I like to arrive at least three or four days in advance. It's about hitting a lot of balls, playing cross and down the line, and getting a feel of the conditions. Weather wise, Bengaluru is great," Nagal said.

Nagal added that frequent travel on the professional circuit makes adjusting to different conditions easier.

"We travel every week to play tournaments, so getting used to conditions is part of the job. I'm very comfortable playing here," he said.

Den Ouden, who will play the opening singles against Sumit Nagal, admitted that they are not used to playing at high-altitude venues but they are "ready to fight" while their skipper Paul Harrhuis said having extra practice days in Bengaluru has prepared them well for the challenge.

"I had called our Fed Cup coach since the team played in Bengaluru very recently, so we got lot of information and that helped us," Harrhius said, adding that his players were enjoying India's hospitality.

Dhakshineswar Suresh said his experience of playing team events in the US Collegiate circuit and the World Tennis League (WTL) has helped him settle into the Davis Cup environment.

"Being part of Team India in Switzerland was unreal, and now doing it again at home is a big honour. I'm comfortable in team situations, and having good chemistry on and off the court really helps." Doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri said familiarity among players on tour strengthens combinations in team competitions.

"Most of us play similar events, travel together and train together. We also had a two-week camp here in December. We understand each other well, and that definitely helps when you're competing in a tie like this," Bhambri said.

Bhambri, who has transitioned from singles to doubles, said he is eager to contribute an important point for India.

"I've represented India in singles for most of my career, and now I'm happy to compete in doubles and try to get that crucial point for the country." On home advantage, the players felt crowd support would serve as motivation rather than pressure.

"Home advantage is big in any sport. When you're playing in front of your own people for three or four hours, it makes a huge difference."

"We've all grown up playing here since our junior days. That familiarity, along with the home crowd, gives you that extra push." The tall Dhakshineshwar, who has emerged as a key member of the team, said expectations are shared collectively.

"It's a team effort. Everyone is putting in the same work on and off the court. The captain and coach decide who plays based on who is doing well that week. I'm glad I've been able to step up for India," he said.

Reserve player Karan Singh said the Davis Cup environment has been a valuable learning experience.

"It's my second or third time with the team and I've learned a lot from my seniors. When I get my opportunity, I'll give my 100 per cent," he said. PTI APS APS AH AH