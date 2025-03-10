Ban direct and indirect ads related to tobacco/alcohol: Healthy Ministry to IPL

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Healthy Ministry has instructed the Indian Premier League to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the tournament beginning March 22.

In a letter to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said cricket players, who are role models to the youth of India, should not be directly or indirectly connected to any form of tobacco or alcohol advertising.

"IPL should strictly implement the regulations banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium promises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television," Goel wrote.

"The sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities.

"Discourage promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco," the letter stated.

Majority of the Indian population is glued to television sets when the IPL is on, making the tournament a darling of the advertisers.

"India is experiencing a significant burden of Non Communicable disease Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer, Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension etc. which accounts for more than 70% deaths annually.

"Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians," Goel said further.

He added that cricketers have a moral obligation to promote public health.

"Cricket players are role models for the youngsters for promoting a healthy, active lifestyle, IPL being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government," added Goel. PTI BS SSC SSC