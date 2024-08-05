Bangladesh 'A' team's arrival in Pakistan delayed due to worsening situation back home

Karachi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bangladesh 'A' team's arrival in Pakistan has been delayed by 48 hours because of the fluid situation in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had informed them that their men's 'A' team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to situation back home.

"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course," a board spokesperson said.

The Bangladesh 'A' team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from August 10-27.

The Bangladesh national team is also due to reach Pakistan on the August 17 for a two- Test series but due to the uncertain situation in Bangladesh, where the army has announced it would form an interim government, the PCB is waiting on a confirmation from the BCB.

The series is part of the ICC's World Test Championship.