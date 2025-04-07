Bangladesh appoint former MI support staff Pamment as fielding coach

Dhaka, Apr 7 (PTI) Former Mumbai Indians fielding coach, James Pamment, has been appointed in the same role by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its men's team ahead of the Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.

The 56-year-old was with IPL side Mumbai Indians from 2018, before leaving the role late last year.

Pamment's contract will run through to the ICC World Cup in 2027.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side," ICC quoted Pamment as saying in a statement.

"I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series," the New Zealander said.

Pamment also served as head coach of Northern District Cricket Association in New Zealand, as well as High Performance Coach for New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

He was also part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during the home series against Pakistan in 2011.

The two-match Bangladesh-Zimbabwe Test series will begin on April 20 in Sylhet. PTI AM AM AH AH