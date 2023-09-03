Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs in Asia Cup

Lahore, Sep 3 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to remain in contention for Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Bangladesh posted 334 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting centuries and then bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win.

Taskin Ahmed (4/44) and Shoriful Islam (3/36) were the main wicket takers for Bangladesh, who had lost their first match to Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Earlier, Mehidy, promoted to open the innings, retired hurt at 112 from 119 balls, while Shanto made 104 off 105 balls before he was run out.

Mehidy and Shanto added 194 runs off 190 balls for the third wicket before the former suffered an injury to his hand and had to leave the field.

Afghanistan bowlers struggled to make inroads on a flat pitch, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib taking one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 334 for 5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/62, Gulbadin Naib 1/58).

Afghanistan: 245 all out in 44.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 75, Hashmatullah Shahidi 51; Shoriful Islam 3/36, Taskin Ahmed 4/44).