Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets to begin their campaign in the Asia Cup on a winning note here on Thursday.

Bangladesh restricted Hong Kong to 143 for 7 and then chased down the target of 144 with 14 balls to spare.

Invited to bat, Hong Kong were unable to score at a brisk rate and lost wickets in bulk towards the end of the innings.

Nizakat Khan was the top scorer with 42 runs while opener Zeeshan Ali contributed a valuable 30.

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/21) and Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and leg spinner Rishad Hossain (2/31) claimed two wickets each.

With the bat, skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy scored 59 and 35 not out respectively, for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 143 for 7 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/21, Rishad Hossain 2/31, Taskin Ahmed 2/38).

Bangladesh: 144/3 in 17.4 overs (Litton Das 59, Towhid Hridoy 35 not out). PTI AH BS BS