Kingstown, Jun 13 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs for their second win in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Bangladesh posted 159 for five courtesy Shakib Al Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 64 not out off 46 balls. Off-spinner Aryan Dutt (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

Netherlands kept themselves in the hunt for the majority of the chase before falling short at 134 for eight.

It was Bangaldesh's second win in three games, taking them a step closer to a spot in the Super 8.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossan was the standout bowler for Bangladesh with three wickets.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 159/5 in 20 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 64 not out; Paul Van Meekren 2/15, Aryan Dutty 2/17).

Netherlands 134/8 in 20 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 33, Vikramjit Singh 26; Rishad Hossain 3/33). PTI BS APA APA