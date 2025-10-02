Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in women's World Cup match in Colombo

Colombo, Oct 2 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Women's World Cup opening match here on Thursday.

Bangladesh chased down the target of 130 with 113 balls to spare with opener Rubya Haider top-scoring with an unbeaten 54 off 77 balls while Sobhana Mostary remained not out on 24.

Bangladesh reached 131 for 3 in 31.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 129 in 38.3 overs after opting to bat first.

Pakistan suffered a batting collapse with Rameen Shamim top-scoring with 23 off 39 balls while Fatima Sana contributed 22 off 33 balls.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter got two apiece.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 129 all out in 38.3 overs (Rameen Shamim 23; Shorna Akter 3/5).

Bangladesh: 131 for 3 in 31.1 overs (Rubya Haider 54 not out, Diana Baig 1/14).