Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in World Cup match

New Delhi: Charith Asalanka's century went in vain as Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in an inconsequential match of the World Cup here on Monday.

Advertisment

Sent in to bat, middle-order batter Asalanka scored a 105-ball 108, while opener Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama made identical scores of 41 runs each to help Sri Lanka post 279 all out in 49.3 overs in a contest between teams which are out of semifinal contention.

Bangladesh scored the required runs in 41.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

The Sri Lankan innings was marred by an incident where Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be 'timed out' after not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket.

Advertisment

The 36-year-old walked out to bat after the dismissal of Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for a 'time out'.

Mathews was seen having a animated discussion with the umpires but the Sri Lankan was asked to leave the field.

Later, Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (82) shared 161 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the win, reaching 282 for 7 in 41.1 overs.

Advertisment

Dilshan Madushanka (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, while Angelo Mathews (2/35) returned with two wickets, including the scalp of Shakib.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 279 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 41, Sadeera Samarawickrama 41, Charith Asalanka 108, Dhananjaya de Silva 34; Shakib Al Hasan 2/57, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/80, Shoriful Islam 2/52).

Bangladesh: 282 for 7 in 41.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 90, Shakib Al Hasan 82; Dilshan Madushanka 3/69).