Bangladesh bring in Jaker Ali for Shoriful Islam in Test squad against India

Dhaka, Sep 12 (PTI) Bangladesh on Thursday named uncapped wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali in place of injured pacer Shoriful Islam in the squad for the two-Test series in India beginning later this month.

The Tigers will be without the services of left arm-pacer Shoriful, who has been nursing a groin injury since the opening Test in Pakistan last month.

Shoriful's absence is the sole change from the 16-man squad that travelled to Pakistan, where Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 series victory.

Instead of going for a like-for-like replacement for Shoriful, the selectors have handed a maiden Test call up to Jaker, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20 Internationals, debuting during the Asian Games last year.

He has played 49 first-class games, collecting 2,862 runs at an average of 41.47, including four centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who also suffered a groin niggle during the Pakistan tour, has retained his spot.

The Test series starts on September 19 in Chennai, followed by the final Test in Kanpur from September 27.

The two match-series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

India and Australia occupy the top two spots in the WTC table currently, while Bangladesh is lurking in fourth place.

Bangladesh squad for India Tests: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan (wk), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.