Bangladesh club Bashundhara Kings arrive for AFC Cup match against Mohun Bagan

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant's AFC Cup match against Bashundhara Kings in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday is on after the Bangladesh club arrived in India on Monday despite late visa clearance.

Bashundhara club president Mohammad Imrul Hassan had told PTI that the visa clearance of the team was completed only last evening.

The team could not board the flight from Dhaka Sunday morning after failing to get visas on time.

"We have got visa late at 8pm Sunday. It's festive season and getting tickets for 40 people is becoming difficult," Hassan had told PTI from Dhaka on Sunday.

"Our team is trying its best to arrange the tickets. We are hopeful of making it and reaching Bhubaneswar on the eve of the match." The Bangladesh club wanted a double-entry visa because it has to play two matches in India but the AIFF had given an invitation for single entry, for which the national federation, according to sources, cannot be faulted.

Bashundhara's second match is against Odisha FC on December 11, a good 50 days after the match against Mohun Bagan.

The AIFF later gave an invitation for a double-entry visa on September 20.

The Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings match is slated for 9.30pm kick-off on Tuesday, the second match of the day after Odisha's fixture against Maziya of Maldives(5.30pm).

Mohun Bagan are leading Group D with an all-win record from two matches.

Mohun Bagan's away match against Bashundhara Kings is scheduled for November 7.

Bashundhara also have a home match against Maziya on November 27.

Third-placed Bashundhara have three points from two matches and are behind Maziya on goal difference. PTI PDS/TAP PDS KHS KHS