Bangladesh crisis: Players' revolt puts BPL in limbo; BCB tries to pacify with action against Najmul

Dhaka, Jan 15 (PTI) The crisis-ridden Bangladesh Cricket Board stared at the prospect of its flagship T20 league coming to a halt after senior national players revolted against it for not sacking director Najmul Islam for his disparaging comments against them even though the BCB removed him as head of its finance committee.

Despite the removal of Najmul from the key BCB post, two matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) scheduled on the day were postponed and the tournament itself looked in disarray due to the players' firm stance.

The cricketers taking part in the BPL were unified in their demand for immediate removal of Najmul as BCB director.

BCB removed Najmul as chairman of the board's finance committee but he remains a Board director, a position that can be taken from him on disciplinary grounds.

"...Following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect," said the BCB in a statement.

"Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee. The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority." It then pleaded with the players to not halt the BPL.

"BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket during what is a challenging period for the game...and will do their utmost to ensure continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)." The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup on account of "security worries", rejected concerns surrounding players' remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single ICC event.

The statement caused an outrage with Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.

The under-pressure showcaused Najmul.

"...the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours," it stated earlier in the day.

Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".

The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with the neighbouring nation, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also urged for a pragmatic approach and also revealed that the players are under immense stress due to the current circumstances.

"We have been discussing with the BCB for many issues but didn't get any solution. We are now hopeless. Cricketers are playing the game for pride. We told him to say sorry but he became more desperate. He can't make such comment," CWAB president Mohammad Mithun said in a press conference here that also had Mustafizur in attendance even though he did not speak.

"They are taking long time to solve women's team matters. Without evidence, nine players were omitted from BPL for alleged corruption in BPL.

Senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz echoed the sentiment.

"We always say that cricket board is our guardian. But something like this coming from one of them is really disappointing. Cricket board is run by ICC and sponsor incomes. We give the highest tax 25-30 percent." Shanto and current T20 captain Litton Das too expressed their views on the controversial matter.

"As a player whether its male or female, they need to get paid better. We have good money and the BCB needs to use that properly," said Litton.