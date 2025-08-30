Bangladesh crush Chinese Taipei 8-3 to stay alive in tournament

Rajgir (Bihar), Aug 30 (PTI) Bangladesh crushed Chinese Taipei 8-3 in their second Pool B match to stay alive in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

Bangladesh had lost 1-4 against Malaysia in their opener, while Chinese Taipei suffered their second consecutive defeat after the 7-0 thrashing by Korea in their first match.

Bangladesh dominated thoroughly after the change of ends and pumped in as many as five goals in the last two quarters.

Md Abdullah (4th, 26th minutes), Rakibul Hasan (42nd, 43rd) and Ashraful Islam (45th, 58th) scored a brace each for Bangladesh, while Sohanur Sobuj (36th) and Rezaul Babu (56th) also found the target.

For Chinese Taipei, Tsung-Yu Hsieh (10th, 18th) scored twice while Tsung-Jen Shih (60) converted a penalty corner at the stroke of final hooter.

Bangladesh will take on Korea in their final pool match on September 1, while Chinese Taipei will be up against Malaysia on the same day. PTI SSC AH