Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in World Cup clash

Dharamsala: Bangladesh made a winning start to their World Cup campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a low-scoring contest, here on Saturday.

Bangladesh bowlers put up an impressive performance, bowling out Afghanistan for 156 after skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field at the picturesque venue.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (59 not out) then struck respective half-centuries to take Bangladesh over the line as they finished at 158 for four in 34.4 overs, winning by six wickets and more than 15 overs to spare.

Earlier, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 62-ball 47 in an otherwise ordinary outing with the bat.

Shakib and Mehidy were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each as the Afghan innings folded in 37.2 overs.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 156 all out in 37.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 47; Shakib Al Hasan 3/30, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/25) lost to Bangladesh 158/4 in 34.4 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 57, Najmul Hossain Shanto 59 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/19).