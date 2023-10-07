ICC World Cup: Bangladesh elect to field against Afghanistan

Dharamsala: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup match against Afghanistan here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said the ground is suited for chasing.

“We will field first, generally it is a ground where the team chases well. Some help for the seamers first up and we would like to capitalise on that.

“I am happy that I am representing my country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have to focus on our skills and not think too much. We have the team to do well,” said Shakib.

Advertisment

Bangladesh have lost their previous five ODIs, while Afghanistan lost the last two matches.

Teams Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim†, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.