Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Women's T20 Asia Cup semifinal

Dambulla, Jul 26 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bat against India in the semifinal of the Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Defending champions India are on a three-match unbeaten run, having finished on top of Group A with six points after victories over Pakistan, UAE and Nepal.

On the other hand, Bangladesh finished second behind Sri Lanka in Group B after wins over Thailand and Malaysia.

Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c&wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter.