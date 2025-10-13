Bangladesh opt to bat against South Africa in Women's World Cup

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their Women's World Cup match here on Monday.

Bangladesh have brought in Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni.

South Africa have rested Sune Luus as a precaution after a hip flexor strain with Annerie Dercksen and Masabata Klass making their way in the playing XI.

The Teams: South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter. PTI APA PDS PDS