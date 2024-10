Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in second T20I

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20 International here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Tanzim Hasan Sakib for Shoriful Islam, while India were unchanged.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. PTI AH AH TAP