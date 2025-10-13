Bangladesh post 232/6 against South Africa

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 (PTI) Opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 232 for six against South Africa in a Women's ODI World Cup match here on Monday.

Bangladesh made a slow start with openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Rubya Haider (25) stitching 53 runs in 16.1 overs for the first wicket.

Sharmin Akter (50 off 77 balls) and Shorna Akter (51 not out off 35 balls) were the other significant contributors for Bangladesh.

Skipper Nigar Sultana (32) and tail-ender Ritu Moni (19 not out off 8) also played good hands.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 232 for 6 in 50 overs (Shorna Akter 51 not out, Sharmin Akter 50; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/42). PTI SSC SSC AH AH