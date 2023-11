Pune: Put in to bat, Bangladesh made 306 for 8 in their World Cup match against Australia here on Saturday.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with 74 while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 45.

For Australia, spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Sean Abbott picked up two wickets each while Marcus Stoinis took one.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Towhid Hridoy 74, Najmul Hossain Shanto 45; Adam Zampa 2/32, Sean Abbott 2/61).