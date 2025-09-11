Bangladesh restrict Hong Kong to 143/7

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 (PTI) Bangladesh restricted Hong Kong to 143 for 7 in their Asia Cup match here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, Hong Kong were unable to score at a brisk rate and lost wickets in bulk towards the end of the innings.

Nizakat Khan was the top scorer with 42 runs while opener Zeeshan Ali contributed a valuable 30.

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/21) and Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and leg spinner Rishad Hossain (2/31) claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 143 for 7 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/21, Rishad Hossain 2/31, Taskin Ahmed 2/38).